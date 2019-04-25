Mikala makes an impression at camp

Ballina teenager Mikala Campbell was named NSW Junior Lifesaver Of The Year at Collaroy in Sydney.

BALLINA teenager Mikala Campbell has been named the female NSW Junior Lifesaver Of The Year.

Since it began in 1989, the Junior Lifesaver of the Year award has recognised outstanding achievement and contribution by Under-14 members to their club and community.

Campbell, from the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore club, was one of 22 kids from across NSW who attended a camp at Collaroy last week.

They were interviewed by the state panel and enjoyed three days of leadership training before winners were announced.

"Winning this award means everything,” Campbell said.

"I wasn't that great as a competitor but I've put in so much to my surf club. Winning this is so good because it represents everything that I've put in.

"I've been involved since under-7s, so this is my last year in the nippers program. It has been a great journey and I've made so many friends.

"I want to take back everything I've learnt at this camp to my club to inspire them about surf lifesaving as much as I've been inspired this week.

"I want to stay (in SLS) as long as I can and initiate as many programs as I can.

"I'd like to see myself becoming a patrol captain and get my gold medallion.

"I hope to make the organisation more inclusive and be part of the bigger picture getting the community involved.”

Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore director of junior activities Kristy Collins said that Mikala is a very driven and well-liked member of their surf club.

"Mikala's win for our club is the best news and we're over the moon she has been recognised at a state level,” Collins said.

"She's a natural leader among our nippers community and does so well in surf lifesaving in the club and on patrol and in surf sports.

"Mikala is an all-rounder and all the kids look up to her. She's a true inspiration to all our nippers giving so much back to the club in every area.

"We're committed to giving her support financially, motivationally and strategically for the programs she wants to initiate.

"She's so driven to further her qualifications and involvement and we couldn't be happier to open all the doors for her success.”