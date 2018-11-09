Coober Pedy killer and rapist deported

THE convicted killer who raped and murdered German tourist Anne Neumann and then threw her down a mineshaft at Coober Pedy in 1993 has been deported to Croatia.

Sources have revealed that Miho Christian Alavija was released from prison on parole on Tuesday - and immediately detained by Immigration Department officials.

Alavija, now 48, was flown to Sydney and left Australia the same day. He did not oppose his deportation.

Since visa character requirements were strengthened in 2014, more than 3900 non-citizens - including 134 in South Australia - have been deported. Nationally, the visas of 73 convicted murderers have been cancelled.

Alavija was advised in 2013, when his non-parole period expired, that his visa had been revoked and he would be deported when he was released from prison on parole.

Alavija was sentenced to life with a 20-year non-parole period after being convicted of Ms Neumann's 1993 murder.

Alavija is the second convicted murderer to be deported from SA this year. In March, teenage killer Amanda Denise Pemberton, who served almost 22 years in prison in connection with one of the state's most brutal and callous murders, was also deported.

Pemberton, who admitted to beating an 18-year-old friend with a star dropper, was deported to New Zealand when she was released from prison. Pemberton, now 39, was one of five people convicted of the bashing murder of Tracy Muzyk, in December 1996.

The disappearance of Ms Neumann, 22, sparked one of the largest investigations in SA history, as police grappled with a possibility a serial killer may have been targeting women in Coober Pedy.