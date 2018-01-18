Migrants learn vital water safety skills

Swimmers make a splash: Thirteen local children from families who arrived in Australia as refugees or supported migrants are involved in the week-long series of learn to swim classes in Lismore.

IT HAS been a long journey for Lismore resident Margaret Poji and her children, who came from South Sudan 10 years ago.

"My country had war and we fled to Uganda for three years but the rebels in Uganda were not doing good things. They killed people so we found a way to go to Kenya, where we waited for five years,” Ms Poji said.

"We came to Australia in 2008 and it is a big difference in my life and my kids' lives who are going to school for free, I get Medicare free and it's easy to get the food.”

And now, her family has leapt at the opportunity to learn to swim - essential to life on the Australian coastline.

"I'm really happy I've got my kids in this (swimming) group, especially my younger one who can't stay out of the water,” Ms Poji said. "I'm very happy they are coming every day and are enjoying it.”

Thirteen local children from families who arrived in Australia as refugees or supported migrants are involved in the week-long series of learn to swim classes in Lismore.

The children's families come from various African countries, incuding South Sudan, Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and have now established themselves in the local area.

The Kick Start classes are conducted by qualified swimming instructors at Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre.

The classes are arranged by the North Coast Settlement Service, which was set up by the St Vincent de Paul Society NSW to assist migrants and refugees to become self-reliant and participate in the local community.

"With the North Coast's outdoor lifestyle and the many opportunities to swim at beaches, pools and other water bodies, we can't over emphasise the importance of water safety, especially for young children,” said Penny May, a North Coast Settlement Service outreach worker.

The classes are sponsored by the North Coast Community Foundation and are a collaboration between the Service for the Treatment and Rehabilitation of Torture and Trauma Survivors, the Department of Social Services and Anglicare, which is assisting with transport.