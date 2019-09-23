Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Migrants dressed as volleyball team nabbed

23rd Sep 2019 8:35 AM

Ten migrants who dressed as a volleyball team in an attempt to fly from Athens to Switzerland have been arrested by Greek police.

Officials at the airport alerted authorities when the passports they provided did not correspond with the identities of the passengers.

Police later discovered that none of the 10 belonged to a sports club and that the passports had all been reported lost, stolen or expired.

The 10 volleyball-clad men actually came from Syria. Greek police released a picture of the group in their outfits, holding two volleyballs, on Sunday. The arrest itself took place on Saturday.

Migrants carrying fake documents are stopped almost daily at Greek airports, often shortly before departing flights. In some cases, migrants have received help from airport employees who were working with human traffickers.

disguise migrants volleyball team

Top Stories

    Avocado growers ripped off by dishonesty at roadside stall

    premium_icon Avocado growers ripped off by dishonesty at roadside stall

    News THE situation got so out of hand, the farmers decided to close down their much-loved stall.

    Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

    premium_icon Drunk driver cut off police car while four times over limit

    Crime The woman appeared in Casino Local Court for sentencing

    Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    premium_icon Meet the Lismore teacher who was named best in the state

    Education "It was such a shock I thought I would drop dead"

    'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    premium_icon 'Unbelievable' win for South Lismore in soccer grand final

    Sport "We would have been 500-1 (odds) at the start of the season"