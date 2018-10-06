Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hugh Bowman on Winx.
Hugh Bowman on Winx.
Horses

Winx wins 28th race on the trot

6th Oct 2018 3:28 PM

CHAMPION racemare Winx has given her legion of fans a huge scare before winning the Group One Turnbull Stakes at Flemington.

Settling last on the inside of runners, Winx gave the leaders an eight-length start into the straight and she had to navigate a path between horses.

Getting into the clear at the 300m, Winx moved into another gear to beat stablemate Youngstar and Kings Will Dream in her 28th consecutive win and her 21st at Group One level.

Her latest success edges her closer to $20 million in prizemoney and extends her unbeaten streak well beyond three years.

Trainer Chris Waller was full of praise for jockey Hugh Bowman after the race. 'What more can you say? She does us proud every time. We are very proud of her.

'It's the best way to ride a horse. Picture perfect Bowman ride, but you are waiting on luck and fortunately the gap came. The way they can get through their gears and so naturally let down, which is what she did today Although you get a few flutters, but once she had clear running, what will be will be.

'There will be a day where she is not as dominant, but today all she had to do was repeat her form and she did that.'

editors picks horse racing turnbull winner winx

Top Stories

    Mullum's new patrons are Husky

    premium_icon Mullum's new patrons are Husky

    Music MELBOURNE musicians Husky Gawenda and Gideon Preiss confirmed on the role for two years.

    Have a good bellylaugh at Bentley with Women Like Us

    premium_icon Have a good bellylaugh at Bentley with Women Like Us

    Whats On Don't miss the fundraiser show for the Bentley Community Pre-school

    Couple share their oceanic odyssey

    premium_icon Couple share their oceanic odyssey

    Lifestyle 27,000 nautical miles in 5 years

    Oysters with dash of Spanish flu

    Oysters with dash of Spanish flu

    News In the early 1900s, a young Greek man made a big impact on Ballina

    Local Partners