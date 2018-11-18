Mighty Ducks hold off a late rally for a win in FNC softball

Bronwyn Gibson was in-from with the bat in FNC Softball yesterday.

Bronwyn Gibson was in-from with the bat in FNC Softball yesterday. Nolan Verheij-Full

WORKERS Mighty Ducks held off a late rally by Rous Rascals to win 17-10 in Far North Coast softball.

Workers started strongly with hits to Gloria Hill, Bronwyn Gibson and Rhianna Lawton to give them a handy lead of six runs.

They backed it up in the field with pitcher Tara Clark being on point.

With a solo double play by Hill at first, holding a catch and trapping Tess Edwards off base, Rascals returned to the dugout without scoring.

The young Rascals struggled with their pitching but kept Workers to only four runs in the second innings with a tag out by catcher Connor Robb.

Workers again held their field tight with a brilliant foul fly catch to Emily Vidler from behind the plate, a put-out by Hill at first and the first of four strike-outs for Clark.

But it was not before Jasmine Ward had scored for Rous.

Workers added another six runs in the third innings with Luke Zimmermann hitting a two-bagger.

Kaliyan Browning started the batting attack for Rascals, hitting safely to the outfield, then Lachlan O'Sullivan reached base.

A three-base hit to centrefield by Edwards scored two runners.

Two strike-outs by Clark and a regulation catch to Zimmermann at shortstop shut the innings down after Rous had scored three runs.

O'Sullivan, the replacement pitcher, then ripped through the Workers batters with two strike-outs, restricting Mighty Ducks to one run.

With Workers leading 17-4, Rous needed to start hitting the ball.

Lead-off batter Ebonee Batman scrambled to first and, with safe hits from Robb, O'Sullivan and Nikiesha McPaul along with two-base hits from sisters Rhianna and Kaliyan Browning and Ward, Rascals scored six.

But it was not enough.

Rous Warriors outplayed an error-riddled Workers Wild Turkeys 19-0.

Pitcher Esther Denning was in great form for Warriors.

Bernadette Geary was sensational at third base, accounting for four outs, while Alicia Robb let nothing past at second with two catches and an assist.

For Workers, Bronwyn Gibson at leftfield took two catches and threw out a runner at third.

Gaynor Palmer was solid behind the plate and took a great catch at leftfield while youngster Jacinta McDonald showed promise in the field.