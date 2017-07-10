20°
News

Migaloo the white whale sails past our coast

Migaloo's magical effect | 10th Jul 2017 4:59 PM
A rare shot of Migaloo breaching last year off Brunswick Heads by Keith Christie. Photo: Keith Christie Photography
A rare shot of Migaloo breaching last year off Brunswick Heads by Keith Christie. Photo: Keith Christie Photography Keith Christie Photography

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MIGALOO, the white whale, who is swimming at about 3.5 knots, is said to be travelling past the Byron coastline as we speak.

For photographer Keith Christie it is an exciting time of the year because the ghost-like creature is not only hard to spot but notoriously unpredictable in behaviour.

We joined the veteran photographer today on a Blue Bay Whale Watching trip heading out into the choppy waters surrounding Brunswick Heads.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

There was no sign of Migaloo.

But thrashing tails and white spray signalled action amongst a group of humpbacks.

Drawing closer we watched as the whales ducked and dived, displaying possible courting behaviour and aggressive posturing in the males.

Keith Christie said he enjoyed the challenge of capturing some of the world's most dynamic and awe-inspiring mammals.

Mr Christie, who has been photographing whales in the area for ten years and who's image of a breaching whale graces the welcome sign as you drive into Byron Bay, was lucky enough to snap Migaloo breaching last year in what was a once-in-a-life time photo opportunity.

Mr Christie travels out two to three times a week with Blue Bay Whale Watching from Brunswick Heads who he considers to be ethical, respectful and to have a genuine love of the whales.

"We got word that Migaloo was on the way up the coast and we were booked in for that day," Mr Christie said.

"We headed 6km out of the Brunswick Bar to a whale breaching," he said.

"We found it to be Migaloo and another whale.

"We stayed for about three hours and were respectful of all distances and restrictions in place.

"To our amazement pods of dolphins came in to play with the two whales."

He said he was hopeful to see him again tomorrow but admitted it was extremely difficult and required a lot of luck.

"We are part of their world, and I always feel privileged."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  byron bay migaloo migration whale

Energy bill relief for households

Energy bill relief for households

NSW Energy and Arts Minister Don Harwin in Lismore to announce two funding grants for energy bill assistance and arts in the community.

Police appeal for help to find wanted man

Allen O'Brien, 35, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for several offences including firearm, traffic and assault.

Allen O'Brien, 35, is known to frequent Ballina and Goonellabah

Winter chills hit Northern Rivers

Temperatures at inland towns of NSW sit below freezing this week.

Byron Bay shows the warmest temps in NSW

Man accused of trying to fight police, urinating in cell

NSW police generic Handcuffs arrest. 07 October 2016

27-year-old Lismore man will face court today

Local Partners

Bushwalker rescued, flown to Lismore Base Hospital

A BUSWALKER was winched out of dense terrain after a hiking trip at a national park took a dangerous turn yesterday evening.

Help guide Byron's residential strategy

NORTH Byron Shire residents are being encouraged to help guide Byron Shire's future residential strategy.

Interested in urban planning?

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

George Ezra pulls out of Splendour in the Grass

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Due to unforeseen scheduling issues George Ezra is unable to make it

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson’s first molestation accuser, Jordan Chandler, sought in $131 million sex-abuse lawsuit

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Only one week to go until Game of Thrones returns

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season seven of Game of Thrones.

Cast members open up about what to expect in season seven.

Chris Hemsworth spends a Thor fortune on passion

Chris Hemsworth

Munro was towing Hemsworth in to big waves

Child sex ring behind pregnancies and teen's death exposed

Victoria Agoglia died in 2003.

BBC documentary reveals stories of victims of the child sex ring

Work begins on Aquaman sets at Hastings Point

Jason Momoa stars in the movie Aquaman, currently filming on the Gold Coast.

Headland's Hollywood makeover starts today.

Hot mugshot guy and his wife are heading for a divorce

Melissa Meeks has dumped here cheating husband, Jeremy Meeks.

His infidelity has driven a wedge into their marriage

ACRES WITH CREEK &amp; VIEWS!

L101 Tallowood Road, Possum Creek 2479

Rural 0 0 $1,385,000

This is "LIKE FINDING A NEEDLE in a HAY STACK!" 22 acres of land in much sought after Possum Creek - only 15 minutes from Byron Bay & 8 minutes to Bangalow ...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $595,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

MODERN ESSENCE OF BEACHSIDE LIVING

2a Clifford Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,295,000 to...

Stylishly modern and beautifully renovated, this stand-out, quality home is positioned in a highly sought after private and relaxed beachside location, offering...

Timber Slab Factory - Freehold

1635 Coolamon Scenic Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 2 1 2 Contact Agent

Iconic Mullumbimby business with separate residence on 1.13 hectares of land. Site of historic Livingstone's Crossing, original dairy and bails. Unlimited...

Village Living In Main Arm

892 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 1 2 $595,000 to...

Set on 1042m2, this beautiful property offers an ideal country lifestyle in the charming, family friendly village of Main Arm. The home has recently been...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 Contact Agent

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

FANTASTIC POTENTIAL IN A GREAT LOCATION

14 Raftons Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $875,000

Beautiful natural light floods the open plan dining, living and kitchen area which flows seamlessly onto the back deck which overlooks a generous back yard. This...

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Influx of cashed-up new residents driving property market

The home on 13 Allambi Tce is one of the prime offerings at Noosa Heads for sale.

Surge in interstate and international buyers feeds strong growth

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!