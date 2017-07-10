Migaloo the white whale sails past our coast

A rare shot of Migaloo breaching last year off Brunswick Heads by Keith Christie. Photo: Keith Christie Photography

MIGALOO, the white whale, who is swimming at about 3.5 knots, is said to be travelling past the Byron coastline as we speak.

For photographer Keith Christie it is an exciting time of the year because the ghost-like creature is not only hard to spot but notoriously unpredictable in behaviour.

We joined the veteran photographer today on a Blue Bay Whale Watching trip heading out into the choppy waters surrounding Brunswick Heads.

There was no sign of Migaloo.

But thrashing tails and white spray signalled action amongst a group of humpbacks.

Drawing closer we watched as the whales ducked and dived, displaying possible courting behaviour and aggressive posturing in the males.

Keith Christie said he enjoyed the challenge of capturing some of the world's most dynamic and awe-inspiring mammals.

Mr Christie, who has been photographing whales in the area for ten years and who's image of a breaching whale graces the welcome sign as you drive into Byron Bay, was lucky enough to snap Migaloo breaching last year in what was a once-in-a-life time photo opportunity.

Mr Christie travels out two to three times a week with Blue Bay Whale Watching from Brunswick Heads who he considers to be ethical, respectful and to have a genuine love of the whales.

"We got word that Migaloo was on the way up the coast and we were booked in for that day," Mr Christie said.

"We headed 6km out of the Brunswick Bar to a whale breaching," he said.

"We found it to be Migaloo and another whale.

"We stayed for about three hours and were respectful of all distances and restrictions in place.

"To our amazement pods of dolphins came in to play with the two whales."

He said he was hopeful to see him again tomorrow but admitted it was extremely difficult and required a lot of luck.

"We are part of their world, and I always feel privileged."