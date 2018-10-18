Miep all smiles as she celebrates her 106th birthday

HAPPY TIMES: Miep Heeringa celebrates her 106th birthday with her daughter Toska McLeod at the BaptistCare Maranoa Village in Alstonville.

HAPPY TIMES: Miep Heeringa celebrates her 106th birthday with her daughter Toska McLeod at the BaptistCare Maranoa Village in Alstonville. Marc Stapelberg

MIEP Heeringa wasn't keen on the cameras last Tuesday.

But when you're one of the oldest people in the region, you're going to be the centre of attention.

It was the BaptistCare Maranoa Village resident's birthday on October 16, and she turned 106.

Her daughter Toska McLeod, from Fernleigh, said her mum had never liked having her photo taken, as she waved away the snappers.

However, Miep, or Maria as she has been known, smiled in between pulling faces at the lenses.

It was all in good fun.

When it came time to blow out the candles on her birthday cake, she was much happier to be the focus of family and the other residents - and she extinguished the flames with one hardy blow.

While Miep can't talk much these days, her personality shined through body language.

Miep was born in Amsterdam in 1912. Keep in mind this was the same year the Titanic sank, the Royal Flying Corps (now the Royal Air Force) was formed and the first Commonwealth Bank branches opened in Australia - and Gallipoli wasn't known to Australians.

The world has changed significantly since then.

She trained as a physiotherapist in The Netherlands before moving to South Africa with her fiance Gosse, who she married in 1939.

Gosse was called to England when war broke out, and the couple lived through The Blitz.

After the war, they returned to South Africa, but, following a bout of malaria, Miep was advised to go on a sea voyage, so the pair, with the first of their three children, moved to New Zealand.

They arrived in Australia in the late 1950s and moved to the North Coast in 1985 to be close to their daughter Toska.

Toska said her mum, at the age of 76, won a silver medal at the 1988 Brisbane International Masters Games in what was her first and only swimming race. She competed in breaststroke.

She also liked to walk and practised yoga into her 90s.

Now, Miep enjoys going out for coffee once a week with her daughter, and eating almond croissants.

She has three children, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.