Midwives honoured as birthing unit turns 1

TWO Lismore Base Hospital midwives were rewarded for their exemplary efforts this week.

On Thursday, staff in the Lismore Base Hospital Women's Care Unit celebrated the work of their midwives in preparation for International Day of the Midwife today.

The Women's Care Unit held an afternoon tea for staff as well as mothers and babies in unit.

The celebrations coincided with the first birthday of the opening of the new Women's Care Unit as part of the $320 million redevelopment of the hospital.

A special guest in attendance was Lucas, the first baby born in the new unit, who celebrated his first birthday on Thursday.

LBH's Midwifery Unit Manager Sue Colquhoun with Jo-anne Ezzy, Merle Hamilton and Dr Chris Ingall. Contributed

"It's been a busy 12 months with more than 1200 births at Lismore Base Hospital since moving into the new unit," Lismore Base Hospital Midwifery Unit Manager Sue Colquhoun said.

"We're really privileged to have such a wonderful unit for our staff to work in, and to be able to provide such great facilities for our mums and babies."

During the celebrations, scholarships were presented to two outstanding Lismore Base Hospital midwives.

The winner of the annual Dorothy Edwards Midwifery Scholarship was announced as veteran midwife Jo-Anne Ezzy.

Jo-anne Ezzy has been a midwife at Lismore Base Hospital for more than 35 years and has been the Nursing Unit Manager of Special Care Nursery for more than 25 years.

"We're thrilled to acknowledge Jo's exceptional care for babies and families," Ms Colquhoun said.

"Jo is involved with the education and orientation of midwives in the Special Care Nursery and assists new staff and students to familiarise themselves with work in the Unit. Jo has maintained a high standard of care in Special Care Nursery for over 25 years."

Ms Ezzy said she was honoured to receive the award.

"It is a pleasure to work with the people I do every day," she said.

"I love nurturing new midwives and I absolutely love what I do."

Dorothy Edwards' husband Noel generously established the scholarship in her name to provide professional development and education opportunities for staff within the Women's Care Unit.

The award provides funding to go towards training or conferences to increase staff knowledge and expertise in the field of midwifery.

For the first time, this year Lismore Base Hospital presented a new award to recognise the contribution of early career midwives to the Women's Care Unit.

The Early Career Award celebrates a midwife or nurse at the Lismore Base Hospital who was in their first five years of registration as a registered midwife or registered nurse who has shown initiative, leadership, professionalism and courage in the workplace.

The recipient of this year's Early Career Award was midwife Anna Dodd, who demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and provided exceptional care to women, their babies and their families.

"This award is a reflection of my colleagues and it is an honour to work with such great women and babies," Anna Dodd said.

Both awards come with scholarships sponsored by local charity Our Kids.

Our Kids also provides funding towards further professional development opportunities for staff in the Women's Care Unit throughout the year.