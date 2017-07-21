Midwifery students from SCU donate birthing tools

STUDENT SUPPORT: Lismore Base Hospital midwifery unit manager Sue Colquhoun and senior midwifery manager for Grafton and Lismore, Connie Greenwood, joined medical staff at Lismore Base Hospital when SCU nursing student Inny Slade (centre holding parcel) presented the unit with donations to the maternity ward which from funds raised at the student-led professional midwifery conference at Tweed Heads.

DEDICATED midwifery students at Southern Cross University have made a stunning donation to two hospitals where they have undertaken placements in an effort to give back to the medical community.

On Thursday Inny Slade who is the founder and president of the Midwifery Society from Southern Cross University, presented the Lismore Base Hospital maternity ward with a number of special items to assist women giving birth.

On behalf of the society, Ms Slade presented LBH acting Midwifery Unit manager Sue Colquhoun and senior unit manager for Grafton and Lismore Maternity Service Centre, Connie Greenwood, with two comfortable upright birth supports, a single breastfeeding support, a twin breastfeeding supports and a neonatal head support.

Ms Slade said the items were purchased with funds raised by the society at the student-led professional midwifery conference at Tweed Heads earlier this year.

"In May at the conference we held a raffle and raised $2200 for Tweed and Lismore hospitals,” Ms Slade said.

"We wanted to give back to the hospitals which have supported us.”

Ms Colquhoun said she was delighted with the initiative shown by the SCU Midwifery Society students.

"We really appreciate this and I am so impressed the students did this all in their own time,” she said.

Ms Greenwood said for the students to undertake the conference organisation and fundraising was outstanding.

"Nursing is acknowledge to have the highest study load and for the students to also organise a conference and do this fundraising is wonderful,” she said.

Ms Slade attended an afternoon tea hosted by the LBH and discussed with the midwifery staff how the supports are used.

She said the items were made on the Sunshine Coast.

"The fabric is quality hospital grade polyurethane, latex free, naturally soft and supple, breathable, fire retardant, fluid proof, tear resistant, hypo-allergenic, has multi-directional stretch and antibacterial in nature,” she said.

"The antibacterial and hypoallergenic Neonatal Head Support is specially designed to protect the head of a premature baby.”