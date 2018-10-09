Menu
STALKING VICTIM: A mountain bike riding man was captured in CCTV footage following a woman down Musgrave St before robbing her.
Crime

Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
9th Oct 2018 3:00 AM
A MAN accused of stalking, attacking and robbing a woman with a pocket knife in the middle of the night last month has faced court for the first time.

Ashley John Hoffman appeared in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with robbery, which the court heard he will contest.

Police will allege he stalked, attacked and robbed a woman with a pocket knife in front of B&J Motors on Musgrave St, Berserker after 1am on September 20.

The allegations include Hoffman scuffled with her before holding a knife to her throat and fleeing with $80 cash on a dark coloured mountain bike.

Hoffman has 10 other charges, including some for drugs.

He has been remanded in custody with more charges to be mentioned on Wednesday.

The robbery charge has been adjourned until December 5.

