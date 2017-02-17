Midnight Oil disappoints Northern Rivers fans

AUSTRALIAN iconic rock band Midnight Oil has today announced a world tour, but failed to confirm a show in the Northern Rivers.

In a boat in the middle of Sydney Harbour, The Oils announced this morning their biggest tour in 30 years, The Great Circle Tour 2017, with 50 dates including shows starting in April in Brazil, the UK, Europe, USA, Canada and New Zealand.

Details of the tour were posted this morning on the band's website.

The Australian leg of the tour will start in October in Alice Springs, NT, with shows announced in Darwin, Cairns, Rockhampton, Sunshine Coast, Brisbane, Coffs Harbour, Hunter Valley and other locations in South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria and Tasmania.

Ticket pre-sales for the Australian leg of the tour open on Thursday, February 23, and general sales start on Monday, February 27, from 12 noon AEDT.

Local fans will have to travel to Coffs Harbour or Brisbane to see Midnight Oil.

Detals are: