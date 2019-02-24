Midnight Mayhem:15 hectares on fire

UNDER CONTROL: 30 firefighters need to contained bush fire in Casino.

NSW Rural Fire Service will be running an investigation today to determine the cause of a bush fire that broke out in Casino last night.

At midnight Casino RFS responded to a call out concerning a bush alight at Theresa Creek where eight trucks and 30 fire fighters were needed to bring the fire under control.

The fire was contained at 2am and burnt 15 hectares of bushland.

RFS crew stayed to monitor and continued to black out the area to strengthen the containment line in preparation for strong winds today.

Spokesperson Chris Garlick said that hot and dry weather conditions alongside strong winds from ex tropical cyclone effects have been pushing the onset on fires in the area.

"A brigade from the Lower North Coast who was returning from fighting a fire near Tenterfield saw the fire and called passed to help the Casino crew," Mr Garlick said.

RFS will continue to monitor the area which is curently under control.