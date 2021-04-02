Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A dramatic rescue of a family dog and her terrified puppies trapped deep underground is the heartwarming story everyone needs to read today.
A dramatic rescue of a family dog and her terrified puppies trapped deep underground is the heartwarming story everyone needs to read today.
Pets & Animals

Midnight heroics save trapped dog and her puppies

by Mark Murray
2nd Apr 2021 7:54 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A DRAMATIC rescue of a family dog and her puppies under a Far North house had even the most experienced wildlife carer stumped in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Sharon McGuinness, from Mission Beach Wildlife Care, received a mayday call after a homeowner discovered a wolfhound had given birth to 12 puppies in a trench she dug 3m long and deep underground.

There were fears the new mum and her babies would be crushed without quick intervention.

 

A pet dog with her pups in a precarious spot under a Mission Beach house required rescuing. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care
A pet dog with her pups in a precarious spot under a Mission Beach house required rescuing. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care


"We were getting ready to go to bed when we got the call just before midnight and the owner was panicking," Ms McGuinness said.

"We don't normally do domestic rescues but we could tell how stressed they were. So we put our thinking caps on and started frantically digging under the house."

There were concerns the pups would be crushed. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care
There were concerns the pups would be crushed. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care

Ms McGuinness was "staggered" at how deep the trench was.

It's believed they had been trapped underground for hours before she finally pulled 10 wolfhound-staffordshire cross terrier pups to safety.

Sadly, two didn't make it.

 

Sharon McGuinness, from Mission Beach Wildlife Care, had to dig under this Mission Beach House to rescue the animals. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care
Sharon McGuinness, from Mission Beach Wildlife Care, had to dig under this Mission Beach House to rescue the animals. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care

"We're not sure if the mum has accidentally squashed two or not, but to get 10 puppies is an amazing result."

Ms McGuinness has been caring for wildlife for more than 10 years.

 

 

The tiny pups. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care
The tiny pups. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care

 

It was a dirty job, but Sharon McGuinness was able to save the animals. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care
It was a dirty job, but Sharon McGuinness was able to save the animals. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care

She is currently nursing two rainbow lorikeets, a stripy possum, four wallabies, a baby cockatoo, two Torres Stait Island pigeons, a pair of sea turtles, a rainforest turtle and a baby curlew back to health.

"We love it," she said.

 

All’s well that end’s well. The wolfhound and her pups following the ordeal. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care
All’s well that end’s well. The wolfhound and her pups following the ordeal. Picture: Mission Beach Wildlife Care

 

 

Originally published as Midnight heroics save trapped dog and her puppies

dogs pets rescue

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Premium Content Man charged over series of attacks after mask breach

        Crime The offer of a free mask from a shopping centre security guard was allegedly met with a violent response.

        • 2nd Apr 2021 8:15 AM
        ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        Premium Content ‘Hope and livelihood’ of music industry hit by Blues blow

        News The Church were set to play their first gig in almost two years

        Pills to cocaine smuggling: Baggaley brothers’ life of drugs

        Premium Content Pills to cocaine smuggling: Baggaley brothers’ life of drugs

        Crime Nathan and Dru Baggaley guilty of attempting to import drugs

        ‘Can’t understand why’: Rabbit rescue struggling to rehome

        Premium Content ‘Can’t understand why’: Rabbit rescue struggling to rehome

        Pets & Animals The message comes right before Easter when the group sees an influx