Midnight breath test catches out drunk visitor

A VICTORIAN driver won't be getting behind the wheel of a car any time soon after being caught drink driving more than twice the legal limit in Byron Bay over the weekend.

Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said officers were driving on Marvell St, Byron Bay about 12.30am on June 16 when they saw a Black Mazda 3, travelling east on Marvell St and at the time bearing Victoria registration plates.

"Police have stopped this vehicle for the purpose of conducting a random breath test upon the driver," he said.

"The female driver was spoken to, producing a Victorian driver's licence.

"A subsequent roadside test was conducted with a positive reading supplied.

"The accused was subsequently arrested for a breath analysis and conveyed to Byron Bay Police Station for this purpose.

"A reading of 0.150 was obtained."

The woman was charged with high range drink driving and had her licenced suspended from driving in the state of NSW.