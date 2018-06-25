Menu
MIDNIGHT ARREST: Drunk driver caught with child in the car

25th Jun 2018 6:30 AM

A WOMAN has been arrested after she was caught drink driving with a child in the car.

About 11.50pm on Saturday, Lismore detectives stopped a car on Leycester St.

There was a child in the car and the driver, a 33-year-old Lismore woman, was found to be disqualified and she failed a roadside breath test.

She was arrested and police searched the car, finding a quantity of cannabis and bags that had contained methamphetamine.

The child was treated by an ambulance officer and the 33-year-old was taken to Lismore Police Station where she recorded an alcohol reading that placed her in the mid range. The 33 year old was charged with

She was charged with driving while disqualified and mid range drink driving (second-plus offence)

The woman was refused bail and will appear in Lismore Local Court today. 

The child was placed into the care of Family and Community Services.

drink driving lismore northern rivers crime richmond police district
