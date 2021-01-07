Midgets, V8 dirt modifieds feature in double the action

PACESETTER: Driver Mitch Randall fresh from his Boxing night win will seek to be the pacesetter in the 40-lap main event on January 9, 2021 at Lismore Speedway. Photo: Tony Powell

Racing fans will be thrilled about a V8 Dirt Modified, Midget Speedcar and 410 V8 Sprintcars double blockbuster racing feats commencing up this weekend

For motorsport fans, drivers, officials and supporters, these races will be a highlight of the 2020-21 season at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

On Saturday, January 9, the spectacular, V8 Dirt Modifieds and the return of Midget-Speedcar racing as the key attractions ahead of a midweek treat on Tuesday, January 12, when the 410 V8 Sprintcars will strut their stuff with their own spectacular brand of action.

Promoter David Lander said the events have been carefully planned to provide high quality racing and family entertainment at his venue.

"These are potentially two wonderful meetings and run at the best time of the season," he said.

"January is all about making the most of the Christmas-New Year holiday time when people are looking for a good night out and these two meetings offer plenty for our loyal fans." Lander said it will be an exciting night for the V8 Dirt Modifieds when the final of the annual Mr Modified Series will be decided.

He said it all comes down to a 40-lap main event with Boxing Night's opening round winner Mitch Randall a finals favourite, although a strong entry list will ensure the driver does not have an uncontested run.

Speedcars will also race heats and a feature race with a number of stars from the Queensland Speedcar Racing Association nominated for the Lismore fixture.

Then on January 12, the penultimate round of the two-state tournament Super Seven Sprintcar Series will a points chase ahead with the next round at Toowoomba on January 16.

Lander said 26 nominations have been received for round six in the series which has been put together with the co-operation of Sprintcars Queensland and Speedway Australia.

In addition to Lismore and Toowoomba venues, the series also involves rounds at Brisbane's Archerfield Speedway and Maryborough Speedway.

For more information www.lismorespeedway.com.au