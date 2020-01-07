Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

Action from the Far North Coast Thunder and North West Sydney game at the Lismore Workers under-12 cricket carnival. Photos Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus.

FAR North Coast wicket keeper-batsman Brodie Felton scored 30 not out against North West Sydney in the first game of the Lismore Workers Under-12 cricket carnival this morning.

FNC Thunder lost early wickets before Felton and Harry Kershler (22 runs) steadied the ship at Barry Davidson Oval.

Matthew Keys and James Rosser kept the scoreboard ticking over later in the innings to help Thunder to a competitive total.

"We picked a side back in November and a lot of these kids train together in the FNC academy," coach Phil Dalli said.

"We've got a really well balanced side, we started a bit rusty but we were a lot more solid in the middle order.

"During the week every kid will do something to contribute, for some of them it's their first representative carnival."

Elsewhere, the Far North Coast Sixers had a tough ask first up taking on Manly at Queen Elizabeth Park, Casino.

Manly opening batsman Scott Tipton, Flynn Paverly and Harley Cruikshank all retired on 30 not out.

Lukas Overhoff also contributed with 29 as Manly set a total of 3-205.

More on both FNC teams and their second games later today.