Microsoft Surface Go in Australia for $599

MICROSOFT has unveiled the latest - and most affordable - addition to its Surface family, the Surface Go.

Weighing in at just over 520 grams and just 8.3mm thick, the $599 computer promises 'portable performance' in a 10 inch device.

It's powered by the 7th Generation Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4415Y, in a fanless design which offers up to 9 hours of battery life.

The device offers a 'stunning, high-resolution PixelSense Display', compatible with Surface Pen with 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

It's available for pre-order in Australia from Wednesday.

The Surface Go is designed to appeal to everyone from students to professionals.

"When we designed this device, we had to ask ourselves what people want and need from a 10" Surface. The answers seem obvious - lightweight, productive, and accessible to more people. I'm pumped to introduce you to Surface Go, because it's all those things, and so much more,'' Microsoft Chief Product Officer Panos Panay said in a blog launching the device.

"The custom calibrated 3:2 display is soft on your eyes while you're working and vibrantly high-contrast when you want to watch videos, create art, or edit photos.





"In portrait mode the screen was designed to render the page to the scale of most school textbooks, and in landscape mode it can render pages side by side as if you were holding a paperback book in hand. At the approximate size of a composition notebook, writing on the screen feels natural and intuitive.



"Since my two youngest daughters have started using Surface Go, I see them watching movies, reading, and drawing on it every day. It's the perfect device for them.

"And for me, whether I'm at home, in the office, or on a plane, putting my Surface Pen on the screen and letting my thoughts flow is a necessary step in my creative process. It's how I work. It's so easy to carry Surface Go with me so I can capture those moments, instantly."

The new Surface Go Signature Type Cover promises key pitch and exceptional key travel.

It also has a Windows Precision Trackpad that supports 5 point multi-finger gestures.

A built-in kickstand with full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees helps you stay in your flow from tablet to studio mode, and a Windows Hello camera allows for familiar, quick, and secure sign-in using face recognition.



Surface Go offers Surface Connect for charging and docking; USB-C 3.1 for data, video, and charging; a headphone jack; and a MicroSDXC card reader for storage expansion.