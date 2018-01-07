Menu
Microchipping day for cats and dogs

Get your pets microchipped for $5.
Samantha Elley
by

DOES your pet need microchipping?

The North Coast Animal Welfare League NSW is offering microchipping for cats and dogs for only $5.

On February 3, 2018 bring your pet to the Food Hall at the Mullumbimby showground, Chinbible Ave entrance in Mullumbimby between 9am-2pm.

This will also include free registration for the first five cats and five dogs.

Cats must be in carry cages and dogs must be on leads.

Please call them on 6684 4070 for more information.

You don't need to live in the Byron Shire and there is no limit to the number of pets, although no breeders please.

