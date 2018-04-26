Menu
Mickey Arthur with David Warner back in 2013.
Cricket

‘Hopefully it’s a reality check for world cricket’

by PA
26th Apr 2018 9:48 AM

FORMER coach Mickey Arthur hopes the Australia ball-tampering scandal will prove a "reality check for world cricket".

And he added "it would be good" for shamed trio Steven Smith, David Warner and Cameron Bancroft to be given the chance to play county cricket.

Smith and Warner are serving one-year bans, with Bancroft out for nine months, for their part in the scandal in Australia's series in South Africa last month.

Now the coach of Pakistan, who begin their tour of England against Kent later this week, Arthur said that he had been stunned by the extraordinary scandal.

"It was a shock to me. I was disappointed, really disappointed, when I saw it go down," he said.

 

 

"Australia always play their cricket really hard, they play it tough. They've pushed 'the line' -- I just want to know where 'the line' is because I'm not sure many people do know where that line is and what it is.

"But I think it got to a point where perhaps, hopefully this is a reality check for world cricket and just makes everybody sit back and take stock.

"Hopefully, something good comes out if it."

Arthur was sympathetic to the idea of the banned trio playing county cricket.

"In a way I feel sorry for them," the current coach of Pakistan said.

"I can understand they were really stupid, they have paid a massive price.

"Steve will be absolutely gutted, Bancroft is a new guy on the block and that will be really hard to swallow and Davey too... for them to be missing the amount of cricket they are missing will be tough on them.

"So if the ECB allowed it, it would be good for them to carry on playing because they have paid a big price already."

Mickey Arthur is now the coach of Pakistan.
Although he left his position soon after, then-coach Darren Lehmann was cleared of knowing anything about the plot to tamper with the ball, a fact which raised many eyebrows.

Asked whether it was unusual for a coach to be unaware of such things going on in the dressing room, he replied: "I'm not sure, I couldn't tell you what happened. I am not 100 per cent sure of the plan so I can't comment."

