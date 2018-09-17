Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Grunt leads the field in the Makybe Diva Stakes. Picture: Getty Images
Grunt leads the field in the Makybe Diva Stakes. Picture: Getty Images
Horses

Grunt set for Winx showdown

by AAP
17th Sep 2018 3:14 PM

MICK Price has decided Makybe Diva Stakes winner Grunt will not head down a Cups path but instead take on racing's biggest challenge - Winx in the Cox Plate.

While acknowledging the magnitude of the task he faces in taking on Winx in a Cox Plate, Price said he took inspiration from last year's race that beating the superstar wasn't an impossibile feat.

"She defeated Humidor by three-quarters of a length last year. We were close-up behind him two starts ago and then we beat him on Saturday comfortably," Price said.

Grunt is on the third line of betting at $21 with Humidor second favourite on $15 behind Winx at $1.30 with Ladbrokes for the Cox Plate.

After Grunt won the Makybe Diva Stakes last Saturday, Price indicated that the four-year-old stallion was more likely to target the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups than the Cox Plate.

The next day Price discussed Grunt's options with his owners and also his regular rider Damien Oliver, and made the decision to stay on a weight-for-age path for the rest of spring.

Damian Oliver has persuaded trainer Mick Price to set Grunt for the Cox Plate, rather than the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. Picture: AAP
Damian Oliver has persuaded trainer Mick Price to set Grunt for the Cox Plate, rather than the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. Picture: AAP

Grunt will have his next start in the Underwood Stakes (1800m) on September 30 and then run in the Caulfield Stakes (2000m) on October 13, both at Caulfield, before the Cox Plate on October 27.

After that Price plans to run him in the Emirates Stakes (2000m) at Flemington on November 10.

"Damien just made a comment that he didn't think an 18-horse handicap, charging down the straight at Caulfield in a Caulfield Cup would suit him, and then the Melbourne Cup.

"You've got to have a plan and that's if for the moment but he'll stay in the Caulfield Cup as a back-up though."

Price believes not stretching Grunt out in distance this campaign would also benefit his autumn campaign.

Price said another consideration was that if Grunt could win a Cox Plate it would inflate his value as a stallion prospect.

FormGuide

Related Items

cox plate grunt horse racing horses mackinnon stakes mick price winx

Top Stories

    TRAGEDY: Girl dies after being hit by car

    TRAGEDY: Girl dies after being hit by car

    News A NINE-YEAR-OLD girl has died in Lismore Base Hospital after a horror crash this morning, and now police are calling for witnesses.

    Blogger tells court of Universal Medicine 'red flags'

    premium_icon Blogger tells court of Universal Medicine 'red flags'

    News Spiritual healer is suing former client over alleged online claims

    • 17th Sep 2018 2:50 PM
    Blackout at Lismore hospital puts lives at risk

    premium_icon Blackout at Lismore hospital puts lives at risk

    Health Failure of back-up generator was "completely unacceptable”

    • 17th Sep 2018 2:05 PM
    Killer nurse the evil face of elder abuse

    premium_icon Killer nurse the evil face of elder abuse

    News Megan Jean Haines is serving a 27-year jail term for Ballina murders

    • 17th Sep 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners