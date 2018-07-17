Gatto’s wardrobe a gangster’s paradise

UNDERWORLD figure Mick Gatto, has treated us to many style incarnations over the years.

None off them are particularly trend or fashion driven, but all tell a story, with his wardrobe a veritable gangster's paradise of dress-ups and colours.

Here's a look back at the many guises of Gatto.

The Opera Singer, 2007

No, not the fourth tenor on his way to the Melbourne Arts Centre, just Mick walking to the Heidelberg Magistrates Court.

For performers like Pavarotti, the scarf is a practical accessory to protect their instrument, for Mick, it just adds an extra touch of gangster glam, hence why he probably opted for low key grey as opposed to Pav's signature printed silk variety.

Gatto channelling the famous opera singer.

Luicano Pavarotti.

The film star, 2009

For the funeral of Des "Tuppence" Moran, Gatto channelled Keanu Reeves as Neo in The Matrix, wearing head-to-toe black, complete with a long woollen coat and wraparound sunglasses.

As we now know, the 1999 science fiction/action flick had nothing on the violence of Melbourne's own Gangland War.

Gatto at the funeral of Des “Tuppence” Moran. Picture: Craig Borrow

The politician, 2011

Without any background knowledge, you could easily assume that this picture is of a clean shaven political candidate on the campaign trail ahead of the poll, but you would be mistaken.

Gatto leaves court after successfully applying to get his drivers licence reinstated.

There was only one vote Gatto needed, and that was from the County Court judge to whom he was applying to get his drivers licence back after a drink driving violation.

The red power tie, often favoured by the pollies for the sense of ease and entitlement it conveys, totally worked and Gatto's appeal was successful.

Gatto understands the power of a tie. Picture: Mark Dadswell

Gatto sporting a paisley pattern tie.

Like the pollies, Gatto uses coloured ties to tap into the psychology of public perception, choosing baby blue to denote calmness, trustworthiness and dependability (very Tony Abbott of him), clean stripes to display a respect for regiment and discipline, and even strays from the conventions of silver and navy to wear floral prints and paisley patterns which highlight luxury and nobility.

The money spinner, 2014

Mick looked every inch the (self) promoter and sponsor when he stepped into the ring for Anthony Mundine's fight against Sergey Rabchenko at Hisense Arena in Melbourne.

Anthony Mundine with Gatto after his fight with Sergey Rabchenko at Hisense Arena. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

The holiday maker, 2013

No, not a bogan dad from the 'burbs who has won the lottery and taken his wife and the kids to Mykonos for the school holidays, just Mick crossing Spring St on his way to Parliament House in his best shorts and thongs combo.

Gatto is never far from the limelight.

The personal trainer, 2015

It's a classic dad move: wearing tracksuit pants and trainers beyond the gym to give the impression of your ability to move quicker than Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard.

But what this genre of men so often forget, is that if their beer gut doesn't give away their lack of athleticism, the stark white, hardly-worn, runners do. Here is Mick wearing his active wear, not for a workout, but to lunch at Villa Romano on Lygon St.

Gatto striding from court in his silver and navy tie. Picture Norm Oorloff

Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

Gatto in holiday mode.