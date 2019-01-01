Mick calls last drinks on 41-year career at Ballina RSL

GLASSES DOWN: Just before Christmas, David 'Mick' Foster ended his career with the Ballina RSL Club.

AFTER 41 years of employment with Ballina RSL Club, beverage manager David 'Mick' Foster called time on his career.

He started with the club as a "glassy” and bar tender and had other various roles before taking on the beverage manager position more than two decades ago.

As a teenager Mick was a promising rugby league player and was head-hunted by the former Illawarra Steelers club.

Mick's said his dad's advice to him was to get an apprenticeship behind him first.

He started a fitter and turner apprenticeship in Ballina and worked part-time at the Ballina RSL Club behind the bar.

As soon as the apprenticeship finished, the club snatched him up and for 41 years he remained a loyal employee.

Many local kids worked for Mick behind the bar and remember him as "hard but fair”.

He was dedicated to the job and was passionate at training new people and giving young kids a go.

Ballina RSL Club CEO Bill Coulter said: 'There are so many great attributes Mick bought to the club over the last 41 years. He mentored many young staff members along the way.'

"His commitment and loyalty to his job will be looked upon by future management and staff,” Bill said.