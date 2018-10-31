Walters excited by Fremantle future

FREMANTLE has followed a productive trade period by locking away one of its biggest stars.

Michael Walters has committed until the end of 2022 and declared he wants to be a one-club player.

The two-year extension was finalised on Monday, but first spoken about earlier this month after Walters' name was raised by rival clubs during the trade period, despite the brilliant 27-year-old being contracted for two more seasons.

Walters is set to play a key role in both a new-look forward line and a midfield missing dual Doig Medallist Lachie Neale in 2019 after the South Australian's defection to Brisbane.

Walters averaged 20 disposals and booted 22 goals from 18 games this year, switching between on-ball and forward duties.

The leadership group member should benefit from the arrival of marking targets Jesse Hogan (Melbourne) and Rory Lobb (Greater Western Sydney).

Rory Lobb in action for GWS Giants.

"They'll be someone to crumb off," Walters told the club's website.

"We can't expect Tabs (Matt Taberner) to do everything. He's a quality player, but he's going to be even better with those guys around him.

"It frees up Cam McCarthy and Ballas (Hayden Ballantyne) and myself as well. We can crumb off those guys and, hopefully, it will be a strong forward line."

Walters said he was happy to play a role in the midfield, but expected Andrew Brayshaw and Adam Cerra to take the next step after promising debut seasons.

"We do have a young group, so it's exciting for them," he said.

Michael Walters could see more midfield minutes in 2019.

"I've played a bit of midfield in the past couple of years as a swingman, swapping with Nat Fyfe or David Mundy.

"Hopefully, this gives me more time in the midfield, but I'm also happy to sit up forward and crumb off those big boys."

The Dockers, who are yet to appoint a new list manager, have a raft of players coming out of contract at the end of next season, including prime mover Stephen Hill.

Defender Joel Hamling and Connor Blakely, who looks set for a more permanent midfield role in Neale's absence, are also out of contract next year.