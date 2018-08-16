Michael Schumacher’s new $50m hideaway

Michael Schumacher walks the paddock at the US GP in 2012. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Michael Schumacher walks the paddock at the US GP in 2012. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

MICHAEL Schumacher is moving into a $47 million (AUD) mega-mansion bought by his wife, a Spanish mayor claims.

Katia Rouarch confirmed the F1 driver's move to the sprawling estate is imminent in an interview with weekly Swiss magazine L'Illustre.

Rouarch, who became mayoress of Andratx in June, told the Lausanne-based magazine: "I can officially confirm Michael Schumacher is going to move in to our municipality and that everything is being prepared to welcome him."

L'Illustre said she had confirmed the news to its correspondent but no-one on the island had been able to say when Schumacher, who turns 50 in January, would arrive - or how long his stay would be.

It was reported last month that Corinna had bought Real Madrid president Florentino Perez's Majorcan mansion.

The huge property near Andratx features two swimming pools, a large garden, a helipad, a guest villa and stunning sea views.

Aerial pictures show the property's sprawling garden which features dozens of trees.

The home is also surrounded by other huge mansions on the west of the holiday island.

Michael Schumacher's wife Corinna has bought the sprawling Majorca property. Picture: Supplied

Schumacher's family has remained private about his life since the seven-time F1 champion suffered a catastrophic brain injury while skiing in December 2013. Since then, the family has been based in Switzerland.

Michael, 49, and Corinna, who married in 1995, previously holidayed on the island of Majorca before his devastating accident.

Michael was put into a medically induced coma for six months after suffering a life-threatening brain injury.

The German racing legend is believed to be receiving full-time care at his home.

In 2016, his lawyer told a court Schumacher "cannot walk" in response to speculation in German media about his condition.

Michael Schumacher celebrates with his wife Corrina after competing in the Spanish Grand Prix on May 9, 2004, at the Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Getty Images)

German tabloid Bild said Corinna had purchased the exclusive property so she could spend holidays there with her children and friends.

The house was bought for $39 million by building magnate Perez in 2005, but he put it up for sale last year after the death of his wife Mari Angeles Sandoval.

This article was originally published by The Sun and reproduced with permission.

A Google Earth image of the property.

Panoramic view over the Port Andratx and the Sierra de Tramontana, Mallorca.