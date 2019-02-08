Menu
Moses Mbye will captain Wests Tigers in 2019. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Maguire unveils new skipper in Tigers shake-up

by Michael Carayannis
8th Feb 2019 9:50 AM
Wests Tigers coach Michael Maguire has made his first major on-field decision after appointing Noosa product Moses Mbye as captain.

Maguire has scrapped the Tigers' multi-captain policy which saw the likes of Chris Lawrence, Benji Marshall, Russell Packer, Josh Reynolds and Elijah Taylor share the duties under former coach Ivan Cleary last year.

Mbye, 25, is in his first full season at the Tigers having joined midway through last year from Canterbury.

Marshall, Taylor, Packer, Lawrence, Luke Brooks and Robbie Farah are part of the leadership group.

 

