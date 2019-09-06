Michael is Adelaide's gain

STRIKE FORCE: Michael Gahan in action for Adelaide against Sydney Blue Sox in Adelaide in the Australian Baseball League last season.

STRIKE FORCE: Michael Gahan in action for Adelaide against Sydney Blue Sox in Adelaide in the Australian Baseball League last season. SMP Images / ABL Media

LISMORE pitcher Michael Gahan has signed for a second season with Adelaide in the Australian Baseball League.

Gahan was the club's Rookie of the Year last summer.

The 24-year-old right-hander made his professional debut last November after representing Australia at the Under-23 World Cup.

He was a permanent fixture in the pitching rotation with a 4.22 ERA and 38 strike-outs over 10 starts.

He is the second confirmed starter for 2019-20 alongside Helms Award MVP winner Markus Solbach.

Motivated by new challenges he faced in the ABL, Gahan vowed to return even stronger.

"When pitching I want to help the team win, it doesn't matter what role,” he said.

"Whether I'm going to start or pitch out of the bullpen, I just want to give us a chance to win.

"Now the big thing for me is building on my foundations from my first ABL year.

"It's gaining a bit of velocity, an extra three miles-per-hour even, time in the weight room and coming back to Adelaide healthier than when I left.”

The Far North Coast product highlighted his potential with seven shut-out innings against Canberra.

Gahan will spend the next few weeks at Seattle's Driveline Academy, a globally acclaimed data-driven baseball player development facility.

"I'm just trying to continually improve with my pitching and go from there,” he said.

"At Driveline I'll work on getting my arm to the next level and I'm really looking forward to that.”

Adelaide manager Chris Adamson said Gahan's off-season work and intent to grow was a key reason why he wanted the Aussie back.

"Michael really developed in his first season, which was great to see,” Adamson said.

"He is continuing to learn who he is as a pitcher and has invested in himself this off-season, so we are excited to see what this season looks like.”

After pitching in the Under-23 World Cup last year, the lure of Olympic selection provides further interest to the upcoming season.

Another strong campaign would obviously boost Gahan's chances.

"I'd love to be able to pitch on the senior team and having the opportunity to potentially go to the Olympics, that's very exciting,” Gahan said.

"To play at any major tournament,, well anytime you get to wear Australia across your chest is special.

"With Adelaide it's about working hard to make sure I give myself an opportunity to achieve those goals.”