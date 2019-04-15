Cheika: Folau not welcome in World Cup team

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika says Israel Folau's "disrespectful" comments would currently make it impossible to pick the superstar for Australia at this year's Rugby World Cup.

Folau remains stood down by Rugby Australia over his latest social media tirade, which proclaimed homosexuals, drunks and atheists would go to hell unless they repented.

"Getting out in that disrespectful manner publicly is not what our team's about. When you play in the gold jersey, we represent everyone in Australia - everyone. Everyone that's out there supporting us. We don't pick and choose," Cheika said on Monday.

Michael Cheika labelled Folau’s comments disrespectful. Picture: Getty

"We've had the discussion about it and that line's then been crossed.

"I felt that I needed to talk to him about why but I haven't had that chance as yet."

Folau on Sunday broke his silence on the drama, telling reporters: "I was directed by what it says in the Bible and from my point of view I share that with a whole lot of love."

The three-code superstar must go through a code of conduct hearing with RA before his contract can be officially terminated, and he is set to fight for his career at that hearing.

Israel Folau with his wife Maria Folau at Kenthurst Uniting Church. Hollie Adams/The Australian

The Waratahs also confirmed Folau is already persona non grata when they confirmed he has been stood down "from all player duties with the NSW Waratahs until further notice."

That doesn't just mean he can't play Super Rugby any more, it also means he's banned from joining his teammates in training and isn't welcome at team functions even though he has vowed to fight to save his career.