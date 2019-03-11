Priest who took nude pictures of boys ‘shouldn’t face jail’

Michael Ambrose Endicott, who was a priest, religious and science teacher at the school and the school photographer, is alleged to have taken photos of the boy, while he was naked, and touched him. Picture: AAP/David Clark

THE barrister for a former Catholic priest who was found guilty of indecently dealing with a schoolboy that he took nude pictures of says the man shouldn't have to serve time behind bars.

Michael Ambrose Endicott, a former Catholic priest at a private Brisbane boys' school, was found guilty on Friday of three counts of indecently dealing with a child dating back to the mid-1970s and early 80s.

His sentence began in the Brisbane District Court this morning which heard Endicott, a former priest and religious and science teacher at Villanova College in Coorparoo, first took indecent photos of the boy on a school camping trip in 1975 when the child was nine.

The victim said Endicott asked him to go with him to a creek, where he asked him to take off his swimmers and then photographed him, while he was naked.

Years later in 1979, when the boy was 12 and in Year eight, Endicott asked him to go with him to the school's flag tower, where he again photographed him naked.

Another indecent dealing act occurred in 1981, when the boy was in Year 10 and at a school sports afternoon at another school.

The victim said Endicott took him to a swimming pool female change room, asked him to strip naked and took photos of him showering.

Defence barrister Craig Eberhardt this morning urged Judge Leanne Clare not to sentence Endicott to a term of actual custody, urging her to impose a fine or sentence him to a suspended sentence.

Mr Eberhardt said 75-year-old Endicott suffered "significant" health issues and was "fully rehabilitated and presents no risk to the community whatsoever" after undergoing a six month psychosexual re-education program in 2004.

A psychologist report was tendered to the court showing Endicott was on the scale for Asperger's disorder and that the photography-loving priest had "rationalised" his behaviour as being part of an "artistic process".

"On each occasion no force or threat was used to coerce him," Mr Eberhardt said of the young boy.

"In fact he didn't need to be persuaded at all to the extent the complainant says that he only did so because of the position Father Endicott occupied at the time…

"At no stage on crown case did Father Endicott take any step to secure the silence or stop the complainant disclosing the conduct…"

Crown prosecutor Russell Clutterbuck said the priest's offending had a "significant" and lifelong impact on his victim.

"The complainant said he went along with the defendant's behaviour because of who he was," Mr Clutterbuck said.

"During the course of the proceeding he said at school priest's ruled and they had absolute power over everything and that you dare not speak out against them."

Mr Clutterbuck said it was important the sentence deterred others from committing similar crimes against children.

"It's submitted an actual period of imprisonment is appropriate here, up to a period of 18 months," he said.

"The reason for this is that … he has not identified any contrition or remorse."

Judge Clare will sentence Endicott later today.