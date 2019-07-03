Mia is making her mark

Mia Viel was captain of the Far North Coast Sixers team at the Lismore Under-12 Cricket Carnival. Now she is representing Northern NSW in soccer.

THREE Far North Coast soccer players will represent Northern NSW in the National Youth Championships at Coffs Harbour next week

Birdie Black, Jade Parkin and Mia Veil were named in the final squad for girls in 14 and 15 year divisions, with the five-day tournament starting Monday.

Mia has shown skills across various sports and was captain of her under-12 cricket team at the annual Lismore Workers Club carnival earlier this year.

Murwillumbah's Elizabeth Warne was also selected but unable to participate due to a long-term injury.

Northern NSW Football's head of football development, Peter Haynes, said the organisation had hosted the tournament in Coffs Harbour for 14 years.

"Northern NSW Football along with the support of Coffs City Council and Destination NSW, have had the pleasure hosting the National Youth Championships for Girls and Boys since 2006,” Haynes said.

"This year marks an important year as Northern NSW Football will be represented by players from all across the region.

"There will be a number of technical directors and Football Federation Australia representatives at the tournament identifying players for future national squads.

"These opportunities highlight how invaluable the championships are in providing young female players with the chance for identification for future Australian team camps and the potential to one day represent our country at the highest level.

"NNSWF has a history of being strongly represented in junior and youth Matildas teams and we hope that will continue with the players that we have selected to participate in the national championships.”