Aussie MH370 victim’s wife fuming

Danica Weeks with her two children l-r Lincoln, and Jack look at a picture of the couples wedding in 2007, at their home in Mt Coolum, Sunshine Coast. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen/The Australian

THE wife of a man who died on board flight MH370 says she's angry the Malaysian government didn't offer to fly her from Australia for a briefing on the final report until the last minute.

The report, to be released later on Monday, is expected to contain the final details of the investigation into the Malaysia Airlines plane that vanished carrying 239 people, including six Australians, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014.

Danica Weeks, whose husband Paul was on board, said the Malaysian government only offered on Thursday to fly her to the briefing for families, which was too little notice for a mother-of-two with a full-time job and pets.

"Unfortunately I'm not there today. A few of us, international families, have been unable to make it in that time frame so I'm very angry about that," Ms Weeks told AAP.

"We are refreshing the page until the report comes in our emails." Malaysia's Transport Minister Anthony Loke had promised that relatives of those who were on board would be briefed about the report before it was publicly released.

MH370 victim Paul Weeks with his wife Danica.

Ms Weeks said she was eagerly awaiting the report and hoped it would be thorough, including containing the plane's manifest, but she was ultimately pessimistic.

"It's what we've been asking for, for so long, but I'm not holding my breath," she said.

Mr Loke vowed earlier this month that "every word recorded by the investigation team will be tabled in this report".

The four-year search for MH370 ended in May after the US-based technology firm Ocean Infinity failed to locate the plane while scouring 125,000sq km of the Indian Ocean.

Malaysia had signed a "no find, no fee" deal with Ocean Infinity to resume the hunt after the official search led by Australia, Malaysia and China was called off in early 2017.

There has been speculation Ocean Infinity could resume the search as it remains in waters off the West Australian coast doing work for Woodside Energy. Ms Weeks, who moved from Perth to Queensland after the tragedy, said the search had to go on as the crash may have been due to a problem with the Boeing 777 model.

"They need to keep searching - that's a given. I understand that without new information, you're throwing the dice and hoping it's there," she said. "It's a matter of elimination. It's got to be somewhere.

"They can't just push it under the carpet and say 'that's it'." Several theories have emerged about how the plane disappeared, with some suggesting it was hijacked, while others believe someone on board may have deliberately turned off the plane's transponder before diverting it over the Indian Ocean.