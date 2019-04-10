MG expands national dealership network

The MG range currently available in Australia.

REGIONAL Queensland is playing a major role in the expanding network of reborn British automotive brand, MG.

Now owned by Chinese giant SAIC Motor, MG is in the midst of rejuvenation with seven new dealerships opening doors this month.

The latest will be Hervey Bay next week, following Gold Coast, Cairns, Townsville, Cranbourne, Ryde and Newcastle. MG will have 32 dealerships nationwide by the end of this month.

Last year MG sold 3007 units according to industry statistician VFACTS, after just 600 vehicles in 2017.

After the first three months of 2019, MG sales have increased more than 580 per cent compared to last year. Leading the way is the ZS compact SUV, followed by the pint-size MG3 hatch, then the medium-size GS SUV and the MG6 Plus small vehicle.

"MG Motor Australia has evolved from market entry challenger, to a compelling, value-oriented brand, which is proven by our rapid dealership expansion and vast sales growth,” MG Motor Australia marketing director Danny Lenartic said.

"We're looking forward to an exciting year ahead, kicking off with confirmation of seven strategic new dealerships, and strong sales results which see us up 581 per cent year-to-date.”

MG isn't the first marque to enjoy a resurgence post new ownership.

Jaguar Land Rover has enjoyed a stellar comeback to popularity since an injection of funds from Tata Motors. The Indian company bought the brands from Ford in 2008.

Famed Swedish brand Volvo has been a subsidiary of Chinese automotive company Geely since 2010. Changing the company's product line-up focus has paid dividends with record sales.

For MG, which was resurrected by the Shanghai-based company after MG Rover collapsed in 2005, it's been a linear return to manufacturing since a trio of all-new models were revealed more than a decade ago.

MG Motor has attacked the competitive Australian market with enthusiasm over the past year, bolstered by matching Kia's benchmark-setting seven-year unlimited kilometre warranty, along with roadside assistance for the same period.

"We are thrilled to be bringing MG vehicles to the Hervey Bay area, we are committed to providing customers with reliable vehicles and five-star servicing,” Wide Bay MG dealer principal Jason Wiegmink said.

"Meeting all of our customer's needs, from vehicle purchasing, to aftersales and servicing, all in one convenient place.”