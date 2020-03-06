Students march to highlight violence

150,000 young people have marched in Mexico to decry the terrible toll of the country's violence problem on students.

150,000 young people have marched in Mexico to decry the terrible toll of the country's violence problem on students.

More than 150,000 young people from universities in the central Mexican state of Puebla have marched to demand justice and security after the murder 10 days ago of three students.

The students protested to show their support for the families of Colombians Ximena Quijano and Jose Antonio Parada, along with Javier Tirado and his Uber driver on that night, Josue Emanuel.

The four were murdered on February 24 in Santa Ana Xiamimilulco and their bodies were found near the highway.

The protesting students called on the government to implement strategies to guarantee the safety of young people at academic institutions, where a huge number of assaults and attacks have been occurring.

According to figures compiled by the Public Safety Executive Secretariat, 1,249 murders were committed in Puebla in 2019.

The rise in violence is a reflection of the wave of violence washing over Mexico, where 34,582 people were murdered last year.

Cindy Tirado, the murdered student Javier's sister, said it was unconscionable for the authorities to only give their condolences and not do anything about the killings.

"The figures speak for themselves, (so do) the deeds. We're not making it up, ... we can't just sit around, when the numbers are rising every day," Tirado said.

Puebla Governor Barbosa met with some of the students and said the current lack of security in the region is a government and societal problem. He urged the students to work hand in hand with the government to deal with the problems and thus help to do away with a "corrupt system."