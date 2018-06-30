Meth, knuckledusters and ammo seized at Casino

KNUCKLE dusters among drug and ammo stash at Casino address.

POLICE chased a man through Casino streets allegedly after finding a stash of drugs, knuckle dusters and stolen furniture at a local address on Friday.

The 25-year-old man will face court today after police seized methamphetamine, MDMA, knuckle dusters and allegedly stolen furniture at the Johnson St address at 1pm yesterday.

Richmond Police District detectives were in the middle of a a search warrant at the home when the man took flight down Johnston Street.

Following a short foot chase, he was arrested in West Street.

Police allegedly located methamphetamine and ammunition on the man's person.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with possessing a prohibited drug and possessing ammunition without holding a permit.

The man will appear at Lismore Local Court on Thursday, August 9, 2018

After further investigation, police arrested a 36-year-old man at Graham Place about 4.20pm.

He was taken to Casino Police Station and charged with supplying a prohibited drug, possessing prohibited drugs, possessing a prohibited weapon without permit and having suspected stolen goods on the premises.

Police allege that the furniture was stolen during an aggravated break in at an Oak Avenue home earlier this year.

The man was refused bail to appear at Lismore Bail Court today.