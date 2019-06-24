Menu
Metcash back in profit but underlying sags

by Alex Druce
24th Jun 2019 10:25 AM

Metcash has swung to a $192.8 million full-year profit after cycling through its South Australian contract impairments, but a decline in food earnings and higher finance costs weighed on the IGA supermarket supplier's underlying result.

Revenue for the 12 months to April 30 rose 1.8 per cent to $12.66 billion but earnings declined 1.4 per cent to $330 million as growth in hardware and liquor failed to fully offset a decline in food.

Underlying profit fell 3.0 per cent to $210.3 million.

Metcash, which slipped to an impairment-driven $150 million loss in the previous financial year, held its final dividend at a fully franked 7.0 cents per share.

