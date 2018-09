HIGHWAY DELAY: A metal hazard o nthe Pacific Hwy 4km south of Pimlico Rd is causing delays in both directions.

HIGHWAY DELAY: A metal hazard o nthe Pacific Hwy 4km south of Pimlico Rd is causing delays in both directions. Supplied

A METAL hazard is affecting traffic in both directions on the Pacific Highway this afternoon.

According to Live Traffic, just before midday they issued an alert that traffic is being affected on the Pacific Hwy near Ballina, approximately 4km south of Pimlico Rd.

It is understood emergency services are on scene.

Drivers are advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution.

More to come.