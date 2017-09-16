Metal festival in Lismore this weekend

Kold Kreature will play Metal United Down Under at the New Tatts Hotel in Lismore. Photo Angel Skye Photography

Kold Kreature will play Metal United Down Under at the New Tatts Hotel in Lismore. Photo Angel Skye Photography Contributed

HEAVY Metal/ Rock fans will get to see the top up and coming metal bands from the area this weekend as a mammoth gig takes place in Lismore.

'Metal United Down Under' will be hitting The New Tatts Hotel in Lismore.

Pulpitation Music Promotions owner Kelly Ross said Metal United Down Under (MUDU) was a initiative to create a united event with many Australian cities and a wide range of metal and metal related genres.

"MUDU aims to move the widespread metal community closer together by having shows all over the country simultaneously; all MUDU shows take place on the same day under the same banner,” she said.

"MUDU offers bands a stage to extend reach and fan base and targets specifically Australian underground metal bands.

"On average 100 bands per year participate making MUDU the largest metal underground event in Australia.”

She said metal fans, bands, promoters, labels, metal media, metal groups have united all over Australia in one big project in which everybody can participate.

This year 16 cities have signed up and put on a MUDU show.

This is the biggest MUDU with more cities and bands than ever before - 141 bands have been lined up.

Mrs Ross said this weekend would see 14 hours and 18 head banging bands hit the stage for the festival.

Artists playing in Lismore include Nucleust, Hazmat, Kold Creature, and Psionic Tide.

Tickets are $30 at the door for adults and $10 for under 18.

The event starts at 11am and finishing at 1am.