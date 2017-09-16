26°
News

Metal festival in Lismore this weekend

Kold Kreature will play Metal United Down Under at the New Tatts Hotel in Lismore. Photo Angel Skye Photography
Kold Kreature will play Metal United Down Under at the New Tatts Hotel in Lismore. Photo Angel Skye Photography Contributed
Marc Stapelberg
by

HEAVY Metal/ Rock fans will get to see the top up and coming metal bands from the area this weekend as a mammoth gig takes place in Lismore.

'Metal United Down Under' will be hitting The New Tatts Hotel in Lismore.

Pulpitation Music Promotions owner Kelly Ross said Metal United Down Under (MUDU) was a initiative to create a united event with many Australian cities and a wide range of metal and metal related genres.

"MUDU aims to move the widespread metal community closer together by having shows all over the country simultaneously; all MUDU shows take place on the same day under the same banner,” she said.

"MUDU offers bands a stage to extend reach and fan base and targets specifically Australian underground metal bands.

"On average 100 bands per year participate making MUDU the largest metal underground event in Australia.”

She said metal fans, bands, promoters, labels, metal media, metal groups have united all over Australia in one big project in which everybody can participate.

This year 16 cities have signed up and put on a MUDU show.

This is the biggest MUDU with more cities and bands than ever before - 141 bands have been lined up.

Mrs Ross said this weekend would see 14 hours and 18 head banging bands hit the stage for the festival.

Artists playing in Lismore include Nucleust, Hazmat, Kold Creature, and Psionic Tide.

Tickets are $30 at the door for adults and $10 for under 18.

The event starts at 11am and finishing at 1am.

Topics:  metal music northern rivers entertainment

Lismore Northern Star
This weekend's markets list

This weekend's markets list

WHERE to find fresh produce and great coffee from.

  • News

  • 16th Sep 2017 6:00 AM

Backlash over rainbow icons

RAINBOW CONNECTION: Diana Roberts posted this photo on Nimbin Hook Ups of council workers painting over the rainbow crossing.

Not all sunshine in marriage debate

Police honoured after a 'challenging year'

Senior Constables Megan Cook, Nicole and David Hill at the Richmond Local Area Command's medals and awards presentation ceremony at Lismore Workers Club on September 15, 2017.

Today was their day to be celebrated for their hardwork

Recruits in training to protect our beaches

Australian Lifeguard Service recruit Garrett Parkes, from Byron Bay, at training at Lifeguard school in Lennox Head.

"I went in for a paddle and it turned into a rescue”

Local Partners