A Bundaberg woman is accused of taking part in an attack with a metal bar.
A Bundaberg woman is accused of taking part in an attack with a metal bar. John Weekes
'Metal bar' attack: Woman accused

John Weekes
by
20th Sep 2018 6:15 AM
A METAL bar was allegedly used in a violent attack that led to a person being seriously injured and a Bundaberg woman getting arrested.　

Brisbane Supreme Court heard Narinda Emery was charged after being accused of taking part in the violent incident.　

The court heard the victim suffered grievous bodily harm.　

"I believe it was the other offender that actually inflicted the blow that caused the harm,” a Crown prosecutor told Justice Jean Dalton on Wednesday.　

"While [Emery] did hit the complainant with the metal bar, it didn't result in any grievous bodily harm.” 　

Emery's defence counsel said: "There hasn't even been an indictment presented. Her appearance may not be necessary for some time.”　

Emery has been granted bail.

