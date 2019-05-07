Lady Gaga strips at Met Gala

Lady Gaga is pretty in pink at the Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Wearing four separate looks, Lady Gaga has turned heads at the Met Gala - the most OTT fashion event of the year.

The Oscar-winner, 32, sported a billowing Brandon Maxwell-designed gown on the dusty pink-coloured carpet in New York, before removing the top layer, to reveal a strapless black dress underneath.

But it didn't stop there. The A Star is Born actor went a step further, emerging in a figure-hugging fuchsia frock, before stripping down to her bra, knickers, and a pair of fishnet stockings teamed with huge platform boots.

She is truly living up to this year's theme Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute's theme "Camp: Notes on Fashion", with Vogue describing it as a "feather and flounce-filled fantasia".

The event, staged by US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, is being co-chaired by Gaga, along with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele, Harry Styles and Serena Williams.

Lady Gaga transformed her outfit on the pink carpet. Picture: Getty Images

She’s a co-chair of this year’s Met Gala. Picture: Getty Images

From pink … to strapless black. Picture: Getty Images

She needed a hand. Picture: Getty Images

The Oscar-winner had more in store … Picture: Getty Images

The final unveil. Picture: Getty Images

There's one word for that entire spectacle: CAMP. Lady Gaga, chantay you stay.

Also nailing the camp theme: Pose star Billy Porter, who arrived like Cleopatra, being carried aloft by a slew of hunky helpers:

Billy Porter is carried on the red carpet as he arrives at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini/AP

Porter delivered the drama even after he dismounted his throne:

Billy Porter attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Charles Sykes/AP

Celine Dion is here looking exactly as you'd expect Celine Dion to look at a Camp-themed Met Gala.

God I love this day. Guys, isn't this just the best day?

Celine Dion attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

Serena Williams looks gorge in this embellished yellow dress:

Mellow yellow from Serena Williams. Picture: Getty Images

Vogue's European editor-at-large Hamish Bowles is a man unafraid of colour:

Hamish Bowles attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition in New York. Evan Agostini/AP

Here's a glam-goth Laverne Cox:

Orange Is The New Black star Laverne Cox. Picture: Getty Images

