Messy twist in star’s ugly $4.5m split

Adam Treloar's ugly split from Collingwood continues to linger with his old club playing hardball with his new club, the Western Bulldogs, over his salary.

Treloar put pen to paper on a five-year, $4.5m contract with the Magpies in 2019 before the club was forced to shed salaries during the Trade Period.

The fallout from Treloar's exit created one of the ugliest splits in AFL history with the damning bombshells leaving Collingwood fans seething.

Unwanted by the club who had signed him to a long-term deal, Treloar was thrown on the trade table and in a last second deal before the period closed he joined the Bulldogs.

But now the two clubs are locking horns over just how much each will pay of the star midfielder's salary.

SEN's Sam Edmund reported the Pies would be paying $300,000 of his salary every season over the next five-years, a total of $1.5m. Those figures however are now causing major headaches between the two.

AFL media's Damian Barrett reports both clubs are "as far apart as $200,000 a year on at least one season".

Barrett's report suggests the Magpies are holding firm on the amount they'll cover of Treloar's salary and are taking the stance it's "not their problem".

Things quickly turned sour.

Formal paperwork following the AFL's Trade Period is usually required within a week of the conclusion, the league however has extended the deadline until this Friday.

Despite the ugly standoff dragging on between the two clubs, the issue won't affect Treloar's pocket in any way.

At the end of it all he'll receive his total salary payments, the issue now however is just who will be footing the bill.

The Bulldogs could be left with a bulging salary cap issue if the Magpies hold firm on not covering $300,000 per season, as most clubs believed they were set to cover.

"The Bulldogs negotiated internally to those figures but, since lodging the intent of trade with the AFL, have not been able to get even near finalising the contract," Barrett reports.

Treloar in his new colours.

Collingwood faced a flood of backlash over their handling of players throughout the AFL's Trade Period.

Several stars were sent out the door as the club slashed around $2 million from it's total player payments by offloading Treloar, Jaidyn Stephenson, Tom Phillips and Atu Bosenavulagi.

But it was Treloar's situation that stole the limelight with the club noting they feared he wouldn't reach his playing potential with his partner Kim Ravaillion shifting to Queensland to play netball for the Queensland Firebirds for the 2021 season.

Treloar addressed the media about his Collingwood split, kitted out in his Bulldogs polo shirt for the first time, and confirmed the club was concerned about his family situation.

"The way they went about it kind of hurt," Treloar told reporters. "I wish I could have finished my career at Collingwood, that's the honest truth.

"I never considered playing footy in Queensland. It was never a reality for me.

"It was more the family side of things and whether or not they could see me playing elite sport being away from my family. I well and truly believe I can.

"They were adamant they had to move me on. Although I disagree, I'm here now.

"I don't think that (salary cap problems), from what I have been told, I don't think that was their main reason (for being pushed out).

"They genuinely thought I wasn't going to manage being away from my family."

