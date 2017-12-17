Messy renters lose bond money

ARE you a messy renter?

If so, your bad habit may be costing you your bond when you move house.

According to a study by home services marketpalce, UrbanYou, renters back accounts get smashed to the tune of $191m in NSW alone.

According to the study, one in five (19%) Aussie renters in NSW lose an average of $1,224 of their bond at the hands of scrupulous landlords and letting agents claiming the property is messy or dirty upon departure.

Based on Q3 2017 data from Fair Trading, Sydney CBD (2000), Liverpool (2170) and Bondi (2026) are the worst at keeping hold of their bond.

Elke Keeley, Co-founder of UrbanYou believes in many cases it's agents looking for a quick win by targeting time poor, stressed out Aussies.

"We realised this was a growing problem among customers when it comes to end of lease,” she said.

"Sometimes customers leave it too late and don't have time to clean properly, but more often than not, it's landlords looking for an excuse to hold onto some of the bond.

"We find many customers are being pulled up for trivial things like a greasy oven or a stain in the carpet. In our experience, the majority of these things are quickly resolved and don't warrant the hefty fines being passed down to consumers via rental bond disputes.”

For those looking to clean their own home, UrbanYou has highlighted the following as the most common areas eagle eyed agents look to capitalise on:

Carpets:

When the property is vacant, sprinkle baking soda across the carpet surface and let sit for a few hours. This tackles light stains and if you've had pets, the hair is loosened from the carpet fibres, making vacuuming more effective. Check with your agent before handing in the keys, as most landlords require professional carpet cleaning before releasing the bond.

Mould:

To get rid of mould from bathroom tiles and in the basin, dip an old toothbrush into a cleaning solution of ½ vinegar and ½ water, and scrub the area. Let the solution sit for a few minutes to attack stubborn mould, then wipe clean with a damp cloth.

Cupboards and drawers:

Pantries, cupboards and drawers are easily cleaned in two steps. First vacuum the surface to remove all loose debris. Then using a cloth and multipurpose cleaner, spray liberally across all surfaces (internal and external) and wipe dry. Surfaces with stains from rusty can bottoms, or spilt products, are tackled with a light rub using a scouring cloth and Barkeepers Friend or Gumption. For your next property, install draws and shelf liners before unpacking all your cutlery and crockery as this will make the cleaning process so much easier!