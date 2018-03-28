WATCH: Messages travelled more than 320km

FLOATING MESSAGE: Aaron Campbell on Airforce Beach where he found a message in a bottle.

FLOATING MESSAGE: Aaron Campbell on Airforce Beach where he found a message in a bottle. Samantha Elley

WHEN Evans Head man Aaron Campbell and a mate were combing Airforce beach picking up bottles, they were surprised to find one containing a message.

Message in a bottle: Message in a bottle

"We usually pick up rubbish 3-4 times a week up past (Salty Lakes)," he said.

"The funny thing is we had only just been saying, what if we found something in a bottle."

Only minutes after sharing that thought, Aaron said they found the bottle that had two hand-written messages in it.

"It was barnacle- encrusted and as I grabbed hold of it to throw in the ute, I held it up to the sun and saw there were letters in it," he said.

"I managed to get the letters out of the bottle with chopsticks.

"It was only sealed with the screw top on the bottle, so it was lucky no water got into it."

The letters were written by Brodie and Matisse, who normally live in Southern NSW but happened to be on a cruise just off from the Sunshine Coast.

"Hello, if you are reading this, you got my message," one of the letters read.

"We have been cruising on P&O.

"We have had the best trip ever."

There was an email address to which Aaron promptly sent a message and Brodie and Matisse's mum Sally replied.

"Brodie and Matisse were so excited to hear someone had found their message," she wrote.

"We sent it from a cruise ship near the Sunshine Coast nearly two years ago now.

"We have wondered what might have happened to it, and after this long we thought it must have sunk or the bottle had been broken on rocks.

"So it was really awesome to hear from you."

Aaron plans to send the bottle with its messages back to the two young letter writers so they can take it to school for their show and tell.

How far can a bottle travel?

Over the two-year period of the wine bottle's journey it covered more than 320km.