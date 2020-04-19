Menu
Stay-at-home message might just be getting through

Graham Broadhead
19th Apr 2020 9:30 AM
WHILE Byron Bay has been identified as an area of increased risk of community transmission of coronavirus, only one infringement notice was issued for a person breaking the COVID-19 restrictions.

The stay-at-home message, it seems, is getting through this was the only infringement notice issued by police in the region.

On Saturday at about 4.45pm, officers attached to Tweed/Byron Police District spoke to a man at Apex Park, Byron Bay, who was in the company of a group of people.

The 63-year-old was on conditional bail - not to enter Byron Bay - and had also been spoken to by police on three separate occasions in the past 10 days about breaching Ministerial Directions in regards to coronavirus restrictions and subsequently was issued a $1000 infringement notice.

He also was charged with breach of bail.

He was due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday.

byron bay northernrivercoronavirus penalty infringement notice
Lismore Northern Star

