MERGER: Italo Club saved by Sydney soccer club

SOCCER heavy-weight Marconi is one step closer to setting up in Lismore after members of the Lismore Australian-Italo Club last night voted to merge with the Sydney club.

Members who attended a special meeting at the club last night were overwhelmingly in favour of merging with Club Marconi.

Italo Club president Americo Melchior said the meeting limit of 50 was filled, with around 15 people turned away.

“The meeting was good, nearly 100 per cent of people said they wanted this merger to go ahead and it was over by 8.30pm,” he said.

“All the board members attended plus two auditors.

“We are $196,000 in debt ... now we need to send out letters and have a special meeting within 21 days at the club to go ahead with Marconi.

“Before then, Marconi will be up here for a meeting.”

Mr Melchior said he also wanted to thank the many volunteers who have been amazing throughout the club’s 60 years.

“But they are all getting older and can’t keep doing this anymore,” he said.

“So we will be recruiting new members.”