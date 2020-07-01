Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Italo-Aus Club in North Lismore.
The Italo-Aus Club in North Lismore.
News

MERGER: Italo Club saved by Sydney soccer club

Alison Paterson
1st Jul 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER heavy-weight Marconi is one step closer to setting up in Lismore after members of the Lismore Australian-Italo Club last night voted to merge with the Sydney club.

Members who attended a special meeting at the club last night were overwhelmingly in favour of merging with Club Marconi.

Italo Club president Americo Melchior said the meeting limit of 50 was filled, with around 15 people turned away.

“The meeting was good, nearly 100 per cent of people said they wanted this merger to go ahead and it was over by 8.30pm,” he said.

“All the board members attended plus two auditors.

“We are $196,000 in debt ... now we need to send out letters and have a special meeting within 21 days at the club to go ahead with Marconi.

“Before then, Marconi will be up here for a meeting.”

Mr Melchior said he also wanted to thank the many volunteers who have been amazing throughout the club’s 60 years.

“But they are all getting older and can’t keep doing this anymore,” he said.

“So we will be recruiting new members.”

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $14m for 16 projects: Is your road getting an upgrade?

        premium_icon $14m for 16 projects: Is your road getting an upgrade?

        News THE federal and state governments have committed millions of dollars to improving regional roads.

        The one big thing that won’t change when border reopens

        premium_icon The one big thing that won’t change when border reopens

        News NSW residents will be able to enter Queensland from July 10 but there is a...

        Teaching hip-hop to the world from a Northern Rivers farm

        premium_icon Teaching hip-hop to the world from a Northern Rivers farm

        News Dance teacher shares his moves with students in remote areas

        Change of ownership as rejected $25 million DA goes to court

        premium_icon Change of ownership as rejected $25 million DA goes to court

        News AN interstate developer had previously been in a partnership with the new...