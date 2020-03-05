Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juliette Binoche in a scene from the French film How to Be a Good Wife by Martin Provost.
Juliette Binoche in a scene from the French film How to Be a Good Wife by Martin Provost.
News

Merci! French films to support bushfire recovery

Javier Encalada
5th Mar 2020 12:00 PM

DO YOU love French film and want to support bushfire relief efforts?

The French Film festival 2020 will offer advance screenings to two of its films as fundraisers to support bushfire recovery.

Palace Cinemas Byron Bay will screen its Alliance Francaise French Film Festival from March 31 until April 12 with a selection of 29 contemporary and classic French films.

In addition to the festival, Alliance Francaise and Palace Cinemas Byron Bay invite Northern Rivers residents to help those impacted by bushfires by supporting special previews of How to Be a Good Wife and In the Name of the Land.

Both screening are courtesy of Palace Films, with How to Be a Good Wife as a World Premiere in Australia.

The screenings will be held at Palace Cinemas Byron Bay on Monday, March 9, and 100 per cent of tickets sales for these sessions will be donated to the Australian Red Cross Bushfire Appeal and Rural and Remote Mental Health.

How to be a Good Wife: (La Bonne Epouse): World premiere screenings. Director: Martin Provost. Cast: Juliette Binoche, Yolande Moreau, Noemie Lvovsky, Edouard Baer.

In 1968, amid the lush regions of Alsace, the head of a housekeeping school that transforms teenage girls into ideal housewives, has her pristine life implode when she encounters her long-lost first love while simultaneously learning that her business is on the brink of financial ruin.

 

In the Name of the Land (Au Nom de la Terre): Director: Edouard Bergeon. Cast: Guillaume Canet, Veerle Baetens, Anthony Bajon. Returning to France in the late 1970s, Pierre marries his sweetheart and takes over his father's farm. But 20 years onwards, Pierre is exhausted.

With mounting debt, what was once satisfying begins to take an insidious toll on his family who risk being torn apart by the property that binds them, in this powerful tale of resilience.

Click here to see what other films are coming to the festival and what are our highlights.

• To view the full schedule for the Alliance Francaise French Film Festival, Palace Cinemas Byron Bay, March 31 to April 12 visit www.affrenchfilmfestival.org/schedule/byron-bay

bushfire fundraiser byron bay french film festival palace cinemas byron bay whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        How our local health district is preparing for coronavirus

        Health ACCORDING to Northern NSW Local Health District CEO all hospitals have been in preparation should the situation escalate.

        Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

        Terrifying break-in: Mum sexually assaulted while she slept

        Crime Goonellabah woman was sleeping next to her daughters, aged 4 and 5

        Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

        premium_icon Man pleads guilty to sexual touching incident at Mary G’s

        News CCTV photos of the offender were circulated online to track him down

        Rail trail to bring ‘wallets on wheels’ to the region

        premium_icon Rail trail to bring ‘wallets on wheels’ to the region

        Sport FROM elite off-road cyclists wanting to test themselves to families cycling and...