Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

DROUGHT: Bundaberg merchant and former pineapple farmer Louis Smalley says thinking outside the box is crucial.

DROUGHT: Bundaberg merchant and former pineapple farmer Louis Smalley says thinking outside the box is crucial. TAHLIA STEHBENS

THE drought is affecting hundreds of farmers nation wide, and Bundaberg merchant Louis Smalley thinks he has a temporary solution.

Mr Smalley, 88, has seen as few droughts in his time and suggests sugar cane should be sent to western parts of the state to aid in grazing costs.

"They'd be able to feed their cattle and sheep, it's a feed, and they're out there starving so why not," he said.

"The farmers wouldn't have to lose any money because the costs can be paid by either the grazier or the Government could pay.

"All they'd have to pay is about $40 a tonne plus freight out to the affected property.

"It's another bad year for sugar cane so why not sell some of the crop to these graziers out west and so forth?"

The former pineapple farmer from Nambour said it was a simple solution, but one he thinks should work.

"It will keep the cattle alive until it starts to rain again," he said.

"By feeding the cattle cane it'll ease back the price of stock feed anyway which is another good thing."

Bundaberg sugar cane farmer Tony Chapman said it wasn't a bad idea, however pointed out most cane farmers are contracted to the mills for processing.

"Unfortunately a large majority of sugar cane is contracted to be supplied to a sugar mill," Mr Chapman said.

"The actual sugar cane, the stalk itself, is contracted to a sugar mill, and a farmer legally cannot sell that to an outside buyer - it would be breaking a legal document between seller and buyer."

Unless a mutual agreement was agreed upon by both the farmer and the mill, it would unlikely be possible unless the cane was grown without being contracted.

"Trash and cane tops are an option but nutrient value is fairly low," Mr Chapman said.

"Some are already bailing trash and mixing it with molasses but it's only fibre. If they could figure out how to get the greener tops of cane out to drought affected properties, it might be a bit more nutritional."

Millaquin Mill was contacted for comment but did not respond by deadline.