Merchandise for Master Games

Launching the 2017 Lismore Workers Master Games merchandise range. From left: Sportspower local owner Nicole Reeve, Lismore City Councilâ€™s Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe, Sportspower teamwear manager Jake Quigley, Chris Heath from BLK and in front Masters Games Chairperson Matt Barlow,

LISMORE Workers Masters Games have unveiled its largest merchandise program in the event's 20-year history.

Local business Sportspower Super Warehouse has combined with international manufacturing heavyweight BLK to produce the new range, which includes a polo shirt, limited edition T-shirt, bucket hat, cap and jacket.

The range is made using the latest technology in sports fabrics from the same people who produce apparel for Super Rugby clubs Western Force and Melbourne Rebels, and the New Zealand Rugby League team.

Lismore City Council's Tourism and Events Manager Mitch Lowe said the colour collection will be best reminder of the Games for the athletes to enjoy.

"Having a memento to remember the fun and friendships is really important to most Games competitors,” Mr Lowe said.

"Each individual can take home something physical to remember the Masters Games, along with a host of new memories and we so excited by this new range thanks to our wonderful partners.”

Sportspower local owner Nicole Reeve said she was thrilled to partner with such a prestigious event.

"The Masters Games has become a significant event for the local region and we think this new range reflects its ever-growing stature,” Ms Reeve said.

"We see ourselves as being a partner with Council, and have committed to not only produce the merchandise range, but also to use our network of stores in the region to promote the Games.”

BLK has a long association with the Lismore region, and this year launched a special fund to assist local sporting clubs affected by the 2017 flood.

Merchandise can be purchased at all the Masters Games venues throughout the three-day competition.