27°
Community

Mentoring the next generation of regional and rural doctors

Alison Paterson
| 20th Mar 2017 11:30 AM
Clinical Associate Professor Rashmi Sharma OAM, discussed mentoring new doctors wanting to specialise in general practice with Alstonville's Dr Tony Lembke, at a seminar in Ballina.
Clinical Associate Professor Rashmi Sharma OAM, discussed mentoring new doctors wanting to specialise in general practice with Alstonville's Dr Tony Lembke, at a seminar in Ballina. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF YOU were going to fall ill last weekend, then Ballina was the place to be.

The coastal town hosted 30 general practitioner supervisors from across the Northern Rivers, including Ballina, Coffs Harbour, Murwillumbah and Casino, at an intensive professional development workshop to better learn how to mentor a new cohort of GP registrars whom have recently commenced their GP training in the North Coast region.

One of the doctors at the workshop was Dr Tony Lembke, a GP supervisor at the Alstonville Clinic where three registrars are currently training.

Dr Lembke said it is vital to maintain a strong network of accredited GP supervisors across the region to meeting current and future workforce needs.

"Local GPs being involved in training is a way to ensure that new GPs come and work in our communities,” he said.

"Mentoring new GPs is a two-way process, we also learn so much from them.”

Hosted by GP Synergy, the gathering reflected the commitment of local GPs to make sure the region is well placed to attract and keep the next generation of medical professionals.

GP Synergy's north coast regional head of education, clinical associate professor Rashmi Sharma, OAM, explained GP registrars are fully qualified doctors training to specialise as a general practitioner.

"They undertake their training in accredited general practices overseen by GP supervisors who ensure they get the best on-the-job training possible,” she said.

Assoc Prof Sharma said that in her experience, if registrars, and their families, enjoy their time in a community the chances of them staying for the longer term is greater.

"So, we want to ensure that registrars and supervisors on the North Coast receive the support they need,” she said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  gps new doctors northern rivers doctors northern rivers health

Rain expected to cut access to villages near Woodburn

Rain expected to cut access to villages near Woodburn

RESIDENTS near Woodburn are warned to stock up on essential supplies as heavy rainfall threatens to cut off road access to surrounding villages.

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Current road closures across Northern Rivers

Power has been restored in the Eureka area, and Eureka road is expected to be open in the next few hours as council remove tree debris.

Road closures are still in place around the region

NZ TRIP: Ballina MP inspired by rail trails

ON YOUR BIKE: Ballina MP Tamara Smith is also set to explore the famous Otago Central rail trail during her ride around NZ.

Watch the latest on Tamara Smith's cycling adventure

Local Partners

Don't miss My First Year liftout

OVER 90 schools are featured in The Northern Star's 2017 My First Year kindergarten feature.

Village picnic to have a wide selection of games

ABOVE: SPPA President and Vice President, Donald Maughan and Patsy Brosnan are excited for the picnic.

Community comes together for fun and games

IncREDible Art exhibition for Byron

Some RED Inc artists with their artworks from a previous art exhibition in Lismore. From left, Naikia Taylor, John Rose, Amy Serone, Theo McPherson, Tim Thompson and Mbatha Nguta.

Group of local emerging artists with a disability showcase works

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LISMORE: The Carboot Market is on this weekend.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from this weekend

Ten things to do (indoors) on the Northern Rivers this week

Martha Wainwright is a Canadian-American folk-rock singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of American folk singer and actor Loudon Wainwright III and Canadian folk singer-songwriter Kate McGarrigle.

Music, tacos, art, cinema and more

Guess who's the new face of AFL

THE Northern Rivers most popular resident is swapping the hammer for the footy in new campaign.

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

Married At First Sight’s Nadia finally snaps.

AFTER weeks of bullying by her TV husband, MAFS wife finally snaps.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

&quot;Las Casas&quot; Byron Bay

8/6 Electra Close, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated just a mere 800 metres from the Byron Bay CBD is this impeccably renovated, Mediterranean influenced, 2 storey town house in the sought after "Las Casas"...

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $850,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A VERY UNEXPECTED FIND, A TRULY MAGICAL PLACE

1 Seery Road, Kippenduff 2469

Rural 1 1 2 $365,000

Even the name conjures up thoughts of mystical places long forgotten, "Kippenduff" only 69 Km from Casino, 100 km from Yamba or Lismore makes for a great escape...

Premier Position and Quality

3/24-26 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 2 2 1 $1,600,000

This ground floor apartment in Bay Royal is in an absolutely fantastic location being across the road from Byron Bay's Main Beach and minutes to our best...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

Rural 3 2 3 $1,225,000 - ...

In a magical rural setting, on an easy care 1 acre block in the Hinterland, with a stunning new home - this property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay...

CANCEL YOUR VACATION &amp; COME HOME...to live a RESORT LIFESTYLE

46 Elliot Road, Clunes 2480

Rural 4 3 2 $1,295,000

This tropical paradise overlooking expansive rolling hills, ticks all the boxes at this affordable price point! Discreetly positioned half a kilometre down a...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

611 Rosebank Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 UNDER OFFER!

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Housing commission home sells for $1.65M

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats Street, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

"$1.65 million was way above reserve and truly surprising”

Northern Rivers vacancy rates slip backwards

LITTLE ROOM: Vacancy rates on rental properties have dropped by .5% in the Northern Rivers to just 1.1%.

Northern Rivers rental housing shortage beats Sydney

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!