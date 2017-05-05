Mentoring available for Aboriginal musicians

ABORIGINAL local artists are invited to a free two-day music workshop in Byron Bay with mentors Fred Leone, Sue Ray and Robbie Miller

APRA AMCOS is bringing its Starting Ground workshop back to the area.

Up-and-coming Aboriginal songwriters and musicians are invited to spend two days learning from top artists and industry leaders at this free skills development workshop.

Held at SAE Byron Bay on May 11-12, Starting Ground will cover songwriting, artist management, getting gigs, touring, copyright, marketing and promotion, music production and lots more.

APRA Music Award winner Robbie Miller will lead sessions along with singer songwriter Sue Ray and hip hop artist Fred Leone (aka MC Rival from Impossible Odds). They'll be joined by composer and record producer Yanto Browning, artist manager and publicist Emily Murphy; marketing expert Shane Murphy and APRA AMCOS's Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander National Representative Michael Hutchings.

Established in 2015 with support from the New South Wales Government, the Starting Ground project was created to help Aboriginal musicians build their skills, promote their work, develop career pathways and access mainstream music markets. Workshops have previously been held in Tamworth, Byron Bay, Dubbo and Redfern, and artists mentored include Loren-Jade Ryan, Krista Pav, Athol Munro, Dylan Goolagong and Tom Avery.

Musicians who would like to participate in Starting Ground Byron Bay must contact Michael Hutchings on 02 9935 7874 or via mhutchings@apra.com.au.